Updated: 11:33 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 11:13 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Homeless man receives donated suit, gains hope, job

File photo of a man in a suit (Flickr/Flazingo Photos)

By HotTopics.tv

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah —

Brian Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah said he hit rock bottom after losing his job last February, but a new suit helped turn everything around.

“These last 10 months, I’ve lost my faith in humanity, in God, in life,” Smith told KSL. “There were many times when shotguns looked very tempting.”

Smith submitted 180 resumes to different job openings, and he was hit with rejection after rejection until eventually, he became homeless. He spent months sleeping in cars, on friends’ couches and occasionally in hotels.

Then, Smith learned about Utah Woolen Mills, a clothing store that pledged to give away hundreds of suits to those looking for jobs.

According to the store’s website, for every suit sold in 2017, Utah Woolen Mills will give away one suit to a struggling man "committed to improving his life for the better."

Within a day of going to his first interview in his new suit, Smith was offered a job.

“I didn’t think it would happen to me, and it did, and I owe them so much,” said Smith. “I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

Read more at KSL.

