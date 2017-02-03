Hooters to open Hoots, new restaurant with male servers

By Brianna Chambers

Chicken wing restaurant Hooters, best known for its waitress' distinct uniform of tight tops and orange short shorts, has announced plans to open a new, "fast-casual" restaurant this month.

Hoots will not feature the signature outfits and will employ male and female servers, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Customers won't be served at traditional tables, but will receive counter service at a full-service bar instead.

“Just as with any traditional, fast-casual, counter service employee, there will be both male and female employees,” Lizz Harmon, spokesperson for Hoots, told The Huffington Post. “There will be order-at-the-counter (or online) and dine-in or take-away service. The uniform will be shorts or pants and a newly designed Hoots T-shirt.”

The new concept restaurant will feature a one-page menu with favorites from the classic Hooters restaurants.

Hoots is expected to open outside of Chicago in Cicero, Illinois, in mid-February, Hooters Management Corp. announced Tuesday. Hooters Management Corp. is based out of Clearwater, Florida. It's unclear if there are plans for additional Hoots restaurants in the future.



