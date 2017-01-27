Hostess Twinkies, Sno-Balls ice cream hitting shelves

By Crystal Bonvillian

Ever wish that Twinkie you were eating could be turned into ice cream? Your wish has been granted.

Kaitlin Lewis, a spokeswoman for Hostess Brands, said Hostess has teamed up with Nestle to roll out a line of ice cream products early this year. Lewis said more information will be available in the next week or two.

Consumerist reported Wednesday, however, that the brand will sell limited-edition ice cream featuring Twinkies, Sno-Balls and Cupcakes. The Impulsive Buy earlier this week tweeted a picture that a reader took of the frozen treats in a freezer case at Riesbeck’s, a regional chain of grocery stores in Ohio and West Virginia.

">January 23, 2017

“I’ll be impressed if this ice cream also captures the Twinkies’ greasiness,” the Impulsive Buy’s post on its website reads. “I’ll also be grossed out by that, but again, it would be impressive.”

The ice cream, which has an official release date sometime in February, will also be available in convenience stores and Dollar General Stores, Consumerist reported.

CSP Daily News, the news source for the convenience store and gas station industry, reported in December on Hostess’ new foray into the freezer case. It described the Twinkies ice cream flavor as sweet buttercream-flavored ice cream with spongy pieces of Twinkies and a vanilla frosting swirl.

The Sno-Balls flavor is marshmallow-flavored ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a whipped coconut swirl, the CSP story said. Cupcakes ice cream is chocolate ice cream with cake pieces and a cream frosting swirl.

Fans of the snack cakes expressed enthusiasm for the ice cream on social media.

CSP also reported that there is a Ding Dong ice cream sandwich. That treat was supposed to hit convenience stores by the end of December, with Kroger carrying multipacks of the sandwiches by the end of this month.

Hostess’ first foray into frozen treats was the deep-fried Twinkie, released last year, which consumers have to finish preparing at home by baking or deep-frying the frozen, funnel cake-battered snacks.

Hostess filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Twinkies and its other staples were brought back the next year by a new company that bought the rights to those products, downsized and streamlined production and re-established the brand.