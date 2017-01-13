Media wait outside the venue for the presentation of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Nintendo Co. said Friday that its Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

On Thursday Nintendo released details about their new gaming device – the Switch.

The device which can be used in three modes – as a tablet in a console, with a TV, or as a mobile device – will launch on March 3. But, as it is with the folks who love gaming, if you can’t get it immediately, you can at least be happy about getting on a list to get it.

Here’s how you can do that.

What is it?

The Nintendo Switch is a device used for game playing. It that looks like a tablet. You can use a dock with it to play games on a television. When you remove the Switch from the TV docking station, you can take it on-the-go and play it with a pair of “Joy-con” controllers.

The Switch tablet has a 6.2-inch screen.

What does it cost?

The MSRP is $299.99 in the United States.

Online gaming services will be free for a trial period after the console is released. A subscription service will begin in the fall.

What do you get for that?

The unit comes with a Switch console, two Joy-Con joysticks, two Joy-Con wrist straps, a Joy-Con Grip, the Nintendo Switch Dock, a HDMI cable and an AC adapter.

The Nintendo Pro controller will be sold separately for $70. An extra Joy-Con will set you back about $80.

Where do you sign up?

There are several stores accepting pre-orders, as it Nintendo. You can pre-order at Nintendo, GameStop, Amazon, Target, Walmart and BestBuy. If you get one at GameStop you can get up to a $75 credit when you trade-in used consoles.

When will I get it?

The Switch will be available on March 3.

Which games will be coming to Switch?

- "1, 2, Switch," a party game for the Switch.

- "ARMS" is a motion-based game where players fight each other – literally – and the motion is reflected in the game.

- "Dragon Quest," games from the series

- "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe"

- "Project Octopath Traveler"

- "Splatoon 2" is a sequel to "Splatoon"

- "Super Mario Odyssey" is a new 3D Mario game

- "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is a game everyone is waiting for. It will launch on March 3, also.

- "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" and "Fire Emblem Warriors"

Nintendo says there are much more to come.

Can I see it in action?

You can if you live in one of the following cities or are willing to travel. Nintendo is taking it on the road to let people get an up-close look at it.

New York: Jan. 13-15

Toronto: Jan. 27-29

Washington, D.C.: Feb. 10-12

Chicago: Feb. 17-19

San Francisco: Feb. 24-26

Los Angeles: March 3-5

The Friday and Saturday at each venue are invitation-only. The Sunday is open to the public.