Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:59 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Huge number of dead sea animals wash up on Canadian coast

Dead fish
DFO Maritimes
Dead fish

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nearly 20,000 carcasses of sea animals have washed up on the western shore of Nova Scotia, Canada, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending stories

Canadian authorities said they cannot explain why as many as 20,000 fish, lobsters, starfish, scallops, crabs and other animals have turned up dead at Savory Park.

Environmental officials told CNN they are testing the water for pesticides and oxygen levels for possible clues. As a precaution, they're warning consumers to only buy seafood from authorized vendors.

"Dead fish found on shore should not be collected by general public," the Fisheries and Oceans department tweeted. "Consumers should only purchase from licensed harvesters/sellers.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 