Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 2:36 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Huggies develops diapers for smallest babies

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Huggies has come up with a new product that is designed for the smallest of consumers -- a new diaper sized for nano preemies.

    Nano preemies, according to Huggies, are babies who are born premature, but who weigh less than 2 pounds.

    Neonatal intensive care units have had difficulties finding diapers for babies that small, so the diaper company worked with nurses and other healthcare professionals to come up with the Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diaper.

    The diapers, which are barely the size of an adult's hand, went from design phase to shelves in only six months.

    Included in the design are smaller fasteners, a narrower absorbent pad so babies can tuck their legs into a fetal position and  a soft liner that is said to be gentle to the fragile, underdeveloped skin.

    Nine NICUs tested the diapers before the general release.

    Huggies said that both their Nano and Micro Preemie diapers go through a hand inspection and are individually folded.

