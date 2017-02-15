Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    By FOX23.com

    TULSA, Okla. —

    Hundreds packed a Tulsa church Wednesday to learn more about their rights as immigrants living in the area.

    Some attending said they’re worried, especially after a number of immigration raids took place across the country over the weekend.

    Local Hispanic organizations and the Mexican Consulate from Little Rock held a forum on immigration to calm those fears at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa.  

    Rodolfo Quilantan, the head of the Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock, which also oversees the state of Oklahoma, said that the office has been flooded with phone calls.

    Quilantan said people are asking about moving to Canada or even back to Mexico.

    Forum leaders talked about Miranda Rights, what people should do if immigration enforcement knocks on their door and the delegation of parental rights in case of deportation.

    The Mexican Consulate has a mobile office that visits Tulsa at least once a month.

    CIAM Centro de Información y Asistencia a Mexicanos 1-855-463-6395

