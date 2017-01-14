Hungarian camerawoman sentenced for tripping refugees

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:59 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A Hungarian television camerawoman who was filmed kicking and tripping refugees in September 2015 was sentenced to three years of probation by Szeged District Court, CNN reported.
As refugees were fleeing from police at a holding camp near the Hungary-Serbia border, Petra Laszlo was filmed kicking a young girl and tripping a man who was running with a child in his arms.
Nearly 400 migrants had broken through a police line near the southern Hungarian town of Roszke, CNN reported. Video of the incident showed Laszlo sticking out her foot as Osama Abdul Mohsen, a Syrian refugee who was holding his 7-year-old son Zaid, sprinted past police.
The footage, which sparked global outrage and went viral after it was shared by RTL Television reporter Stephan Richter, has been retweeted over 2,400 times. The refugees were trying to get through Hungary on the way to Austria and Germany.
"The video has caused indignation and disbelief all over the world," Richter told CNN on Friday. "To all appearances, the Court of Szeged is similar in its decision."
Laszlo, who was fired by her employer, the Hungarian nationalist N1TV station, apologized.
"I am very sorry for the incident, and as a mother I am especially sorry for the fact that fate pushed a child in my way. I did not see that at that moment. I started to panic and as I re-watch the film, it seems as it was not even me," Laszlo wrote in a letter to the daily Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet shortly after the incident.
Lage in #Roeszke#Hungary weiter schlimm - Polizei überfordert - Flüchtlinge durchbrechen Polizeikette - Verletzte! pic.twitter.com/GlMGqGwABb— Stephan Richter (@RichterSteph) September 8, 2015
Camerawoman who kicked refugee father carrying his young daughter found guilty https://t.co/bA0yYch0Uu— Metro (@MetroUK) January 14, 2017
