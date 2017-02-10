Follow us on

    Posted: 1:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Husband gives wife a lifesaving gift

    Valentine's gift
    (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

    From college sweethearts to newlyweds, a Tennessee couple is sharing more than just love.

    Matt Stewart, a youth pastor, gave his wife, Britney, the best early Valentine's Day gift -- a lifesaving organ, WKRN reported.  

    "I tell everybody, 'I've already given her my heart and my money. Might as well give her my kidney, too,'" Matt told the news station.

    The couple had been married for a year before Britney found out that she had Stage 3 kidney disease and needed a transplant, according to WKRN. When doctors checked Matt to see whether he could donate a kidney to his wife, they found that his antibodies were compatible with hers.

    "It wasn't a coincidence, the way it was orchestrated," he told WKRN. "God orchestrated the entire event. I was a perfect match."

    The couple underwent surgery in January and are recovering together.

    The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

