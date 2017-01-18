Infant girl killed by family dog in Texas, officials say

By Roberto Villalpando

Austin American-Statesman

An infant in San Marcos, Texas, was found dead with animal bite marks that authorities think came from her family's dog.

>> Read more trending stories

Medics and San Marcos police responded to the 1000 block of Sagewood Trail around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after getting a report of a 2-month-old girl who had numerous animal bites.

The baby was taken to Central Texas Medical Center but was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m.

San Marcos police and state Child Protective Services are investigating the incident.

>> Related: Child killed, another injured in pit bull attack

The baby's father told investigators that he fell asleep when the child was napping in an infant bouncer, authorities said. He said he woke up 20 minutes later and found the child with "obvious injury," unresponsive and cold to the touch, officials said.

The city's animal control officers were called in and impounded the family dog, a German shepherd that had been a family pet for more than eight years.

"The dog was submissive when approached by investigators and will be impounded for at least 10 days, after which a determination will be made on whether it will be euthanized," San Marcos officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Police are also awaiting autopsy results from the Travis County medical examiner's office.