An Iranian state news agency says Iran will "retaliate" against an order by President Donald Trump limiting immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

Iran's Foreign Ministry is suggesting the country will limit issuing visas to American tourists in retaliation for Trump's suspension of immigration and visas for nationals from Muslim countries, including Iran.

The official Islamic Republic News Agency Saturday carried a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry that says Iran will resort to "counteraction" to Trump's executive order.

The statement says: "Iran, to defend the dignity of the great Iranian nation, will implement the principle of reciprocity until the removal of the insulting restriction against Iranian nationals."

The statement adds: "It will apply corresponding legal, consular and political actions."

The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since 1979 when militants stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

This comes after Trump announced Friday that the administration would bar all refugees from entering the United States for four months, claiming the ban is necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the nation. He said Syrian refugees would be banned indefinitely.

The State Department imposed a 90-day ban on all immigration to the U.S.from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen -- all Muslim--majority nations, citing terror concerns.