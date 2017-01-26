It’s time to deep clean that Keurig — here’s how you do it

Everyone’s favorite single-serving coffee machine, the Keurig, is definitely the most convenient way to make coffee. It is slightly more complicated to clean the machine than it is to use it, but a little time every few weeks is definitely worth keeping it in good shape.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}