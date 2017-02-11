Japan's prime minister decries North Korea missile test

President Donald Trump listens Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a joint new conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Kristina Webb

Palm Beach Post

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — speaking from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach — decried a reported missile test by North Korea, calling it “completely intolerable.”

Speaking through a translator at an impromptu news conference and with the president at his side in one of Mar-a-Lago’s lavish rooms, Abe called on North Korea to comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In a statement earlier Saturday night, South Korea said North Korea had fired a ballistic missile into the sea from an area near North Korea’s border with China. It is the first such launch since Trump took office in January.

Abe also spoke briefly of Japan’s relationship with the United States, following a day of diplomacy and bonding between the two heads of state.

“During the summit meeting that I had with President Trump, he assured me the United States is always with Japan 100 percent,” Abe said.

Noting that Trump was at the news conference to “demonstrate his commitment” to Japan, Abe added, “President Trump and I myself completely share the view that we are going to promote further collaboration between the two nations, and also we are going to reinforce the alliance.”

Trump then stepped forward, saying, “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent.”