Jeffrey Sandusky charged with sexual assault

BELLEFONTE, Pa. —
The adopted son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on similar charges.
According to WJAC-TV, Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts.
The state police investigation began in November when authorities were contacted by the father of a teenage girl who said his daughter had received inappropriate text messages from Sandusky. Some of the text messages from Sandusky asked for naked photos, WJAC-TV reported.
The contact between Sandusky and the girl dates back to March 2016, WJAC-TV reported.
Sandusky was arraigned Monday afternoon. His bail was set at $200,000, WTAJ reported.
A judge prohibited him from having contact with the alleged victim or anyone under the age of 18, according to WJAC.
Sandusky’s father, Jerry Sandusky, is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence in the state prison in Greene County after the former Penn State football coach was found guilty of child sex abuse crimes.
