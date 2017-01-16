Jessica Alba's The Honest Co. is recalling its organic baby powder over risks of eye and skin infections.
The company, co-founded by Alba and Christopher Gavigan, announced earlier this month that it is recalling "all lots" of the product "due to possible contamination with microorganisms, including some species associated with skin infections or eye infections."
For more information, call 1-888-688-8653 in the U.S. or 1-888-532-0190 in Canada from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. Customers also can email support@thehonestcompany.com with the subject "Baby Powder."
