J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans celebrates after the game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

He has the looks. He has the skill. And apparently, he has the heart.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt answered a social media call when one his fans was injured in a New Year's Eve crash.

Noah Fulmer was injured when a driver hit two parked cars in Houston. One of the cars hit Noah, his younger sister and two other family members, KPRC reported.

Noah was injured, and as paramedics attended to the 8-year-old they had to cut off his favorite football jersey.

The jersey was Watt's number 99.

Noah's father, Cory, said his son was fighting the paramedics to save his beloved jersey.

Noah's cousin took to Twitter to give the boy hope while he was recovering, telling Watt what happened.

To their surprise, Watt responded, telling the family that he'd personally deliver a new jersey to Noah's hospital room, ESPN reported.

Last week, he did.

Watt actually showed up with several jerseys, including his game jersey. Watt autographed that one with a message of hope for Noah. The jersey is as big as Noah, blanketing him before he headed to the operating room.

Noah is recovering from two broken legs and a damaged foot. He's already had at least three surgeries to fix the damage.