Posted: 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Comedian Jon Stewart slammed President Donald Trump and his executive orders during an appearance Tuesday night on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
A bulk of his appearance was dedicated to sharing satirical executive orders from the Oval Office.
Wearing an over-long tie and a furry animal on his head, Stewart made his entrance as host Stephen Colbert marveled over the number of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump in his first 10 days in office.
">February 1, 2017
The President is here. #LSSCpic.twitter.com/XzXO09ALBM— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)#LSSCpic.twitter.com/XzXO09ALBM— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 1, 2017
The President is here.
"He has more and I have them," Stewart told Colbert in a stage whisper.
He shared three satirical executive orders, starting with one on the proposed border wall to be built between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump signed an executive order last week to build the wall.
"To secure our border, China shall immediately, and without hesitation, send us their wall," Stewart told Colbert. "Done. Boom."
When Colbert asked how that would force Mexico to pay for the wall, as Trump has repeatedly promised, Stewart said that "when the wall arrives at the southern border, we shut the lights, we pretend we're not home. It's C.O.D. Mexico has to sign for it. Boom. They pay for it. Done."
>> Related: President Donald Trump's wall by the numbers
His second executive order concerned a new national language for the U.S.
"I, Donald J. Trump, have instructed my staff to speak only in (expletive)," he said. "(Expletive) all the time – immersion, it's the only way to be fluent."
His final and most lengthy executive order transformed into a call to action for Colbert's viewers
"I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting," Stewart said. "It has been 11 days, Stephen. … The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.
>> Related: What is an executive order?
"The reason that I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting is that every instinct and fiber of my pathological self-regard calls me to abuse of power. I want — no, deserve — not just your respect but your adoration. Parades with the tanks and the synchronized dancing, and why can't they train 10,000 doves to spell out 'Trump' in the clouds? How hard can it be? They're already flying. …
"We have never faced this before. Purposeful, vindictive chaos. But perhaps therein lies the saving grace of my, Donald J. Trump's, presidency.
"No one action will be adequate. All actions will be necessary. And if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America. Just not the way I thought I was going to."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}