By Douglas Barclay
LOS ANGELES —
On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, musicians gathered for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the biggest night in music for many mainstream musicians.
The night kicked off with a political message as singer Joy Villa walked the red carpet and removed a white shawl to reveal a “Make America Great Again” dress.
Villa’s dress featured stars and President Donald Trump’s MAGA slogan, as well as "TRUMP" bedazzled at the bottom.
"Go big, or go home," Villa wrote on Instagram after the awards show. "You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always."
Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs! #love #peace #joyvillagrammys #joyvilla #maga #grammys2017 #style #supportamerica #
According to a resume posted on her website, Villa is an actress and singer who has appeared in the film “Into the Woods,” along with TV shows “Heroes” and “CSI:NY.”
