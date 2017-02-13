Follow us on

    Updated: 5:17 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 5:17 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    Joy Villa turns heads at Grammys with Trump-inspired 'Make America Great Again' gown

    Adele chooses matronly military green on Grammys red carpet photo
    Joy Villa wears a gown that says "Make America Great Again" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    PHOTOS: 2017 Grammys Red Carpet gallery
    PHOTOS: 2017 Grammys Red Carpet
    PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards gallery
    PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards

    By Douglas Barclay

    Rare.us

    LOS ANGELES —

    On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, musicians gathered for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the biggest night in music for many mainstream musicians.

    ">February 12, 2017

    The night kicked off with a political message as singer Joy Villa walked the red carpet and removed a white shawl to reveal a “Make America Great Again” dress.

    >> PHOTOS: 2017 Grammys red carpet

    ">February 12, 2017

    Villa’s dress featured stars and President Donald Trump’s MAGA slogan, as well as "TRUMP" bedazzled at the bottom.

    >> PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards

    "Go big, or go home," Villa wrote on Instagram after the awards show. "You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always."

    >> See the post here


    >> Read more trending news

    According to a resume posted on her website, Villa is an actress and singer who has appeared in the film “Into the Woods,” along with TV shows “Heroes” and “CSI:NY.”

