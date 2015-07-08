Follow us on

    K-9 officer can't control himself during photo shoot

    By Jared Leone

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    It took several tries, and after some puppy kisses Kenobi, eventually settled in for his official photo with partner Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach.

    But not before the outtakes went viral.

    Kenobi, a chocolate Labrador, is an officer trained to track people, animals or things including venison and ginseng, according to Indiana State Parks.

    The agency posted four images from the shoot on Facebook. They show Kenobi nuzzling under Knach’s chin. In another, Kenobi licks Knach’s face, knocking over his hat.

    “Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake - he is a trained, working officer,” the parks department wrote.

    Ok, now a serious one... from aww

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
