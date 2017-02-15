Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 6:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 6:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Kate Upton lands cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for third time

    Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen
    In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Kate Upton arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

    Related

    Photos: The sultry style of Kate Upton gallery
    Photos: The sultry style of Kate Upton
    Supermodel Christie Brinkley makes waves, poses with daughters in SI at 63
    Olympic stars Biles, Raisman vault into SI swimsuit issue

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Sports Illustrated fans will see a familiar face on the cover of the 2017 swimsuit issue.

    >> PHOTOS: Kate Upton through the years

    The magazine announced early Wednesday that Kate Upton landed the coveted spot, gracing three different covers of this year's issue. She was the cover model for the 2012 and 2013 swimsuit issues, as well.

    >> See all three versions of the cover here (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised)

    According to The Associated Press, Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum also appeared on the cover three times. Supermodel Elle Macpherson landed five covers.

    ">February 15, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     