Katharine the shark makes appearance off Central Florida coast

A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa.

A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa.

By WFTV.com

Katharine, a 14-foot great white shark that has been tracked since she was tagged off Cape Cod in 2013, has made an appearance off the Florida coast.

The shark was named for Katharine Lee Bates, a Cape Cod native best known for her poem and song, “America the Beautiful.”

Researchers have tracked her movements via GPS ever since she was tagged to learn about the migratory habits of great white sharks.

Katharine has become somewhat of a celebrity and has more than 43,000 Twitter followers.

Her GPS tracker pinged off the coast of Melbourne Beach Tuesday morning.