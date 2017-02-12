Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Katy Perry makes political statement with Grammys performance

    By Douglas Barclay

    Rare.us

    LOS ANGELES —

    After a musical homage from country stars “Little Big Town,” Katy Perry hit the stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards to perform her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm.” Perry, who heavily campaigned for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election cycle, kept the politics on the back-burner for most of her performance.

    >> PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards

    At the end of her song, Perry joined hands with Skip Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson, who is featured on her track. The two stood hand-in-hand as an image of the Constitution of the United States appeared on stage.

    >> PHOTOS: 2017 Grammys red carpet

    Perry then yelled, “No hate!” into her microphone.

    “No hate” could be related to one of two political positions, both important to Perry.

    >> Adele, David Bowie dominate 2017 Grammy Awards

    The No Hate Speech Movement is an online movement that is meant to raise awareness of the effect hate speech has on society.

    “No hate” has also been included in many chants yelled by people protesting against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

    >> WATCH: Adele dedicates Grammy for Album of the Year to Beyoncé

    “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here,” protesters have chanted across the country.

    >> A Tribe Called Quest performs Grammys tribute to Phife Dawg, tackles Trump

    Perry joined Jennifer Lopez, James Corden, Paris Jackson and other celebrities at the Grammy Awards who took time to make a political statement.

    Perry could also be seen wearing a Persist armband. The armband appeared to be a takeoff of the #Resist movement, an online social media push to reject Trump.

    >> Read more trending news

