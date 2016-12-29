Kentucky waitress receives $1,000 tip from strangers

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Kentucky waitress working on Christmas Eve received an eye-opening tip and a piece of advice.

Rachael Vanorden, who works at a Golden Corral restaurant in the eastern Kentucky city of London, told WYMT that a couple left her a tip for $1,000, wrapped inside of a $1 bill.

“Well, it was just two people,” Vanorden said. “A man and his wife ... they came in and sat down. I thought it was just going to be like any other night.”

This turned out to be an unusual night.

"About halfway through his dinner, he got up and walked outside and came back about 10 minutes later," Vanorden told WYMT. "Then they just got up and left. I went to clean their table and there was $1,000 wrapped inside of a $1 bill."

The strangers also left a note, saying they hoped she could use the money but it would eventually run out. However, they asked her to read a passage from Gospel of John in the Bible.

“Actually I have started reading my Bible and I started exactly where they told me to,” Vanorden said.

“She's a very hard worker ... She's a very good worker here at Golden Corral," said Gail Sizemore, one of the managers.

Vanorden said she already used some of the money to buy Christmas gifts for her 3-year-old son. She plans on using the rest to pay bills.

"I would just like to let them know that I appreciate it. Thank you,” Vanorden told WYMT. “It really helped out. I just like that there are still good people out in the world that do things like that.”