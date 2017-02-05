Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Melissa Ruggieri

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As sort of expected, Lady Gaga used her dynamic Super Bowl halftime performance as a prequel to a world tour announcement.

At about 12:30 a.m. EST Monday, she posted the following on her Facebook page.

While no tour dates are attached, we can expect they’ll be coming as soon as Gaga untangles herself from those acrobat wires.

