Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 6:56 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 6:56 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Lady Gaga teases world tour hours after Super Bowl 2017 performance

    By Melissa Ruggieri

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    HOUSTON —

    As sort of expected, Lady Gaga used her dynamic Super Bowl halftime performance as a prequel to a world tour announcement.

    At about 12:30 a.m. EST Monday, she posted the following on her Facebook page.

    While no tour dates are attached, we can expect they’ll be coming as soon as Gaga untangles herself from those acrobat wires.

    Posted by Lady Gaga on Sunday, February 5, 2017

