Posted: 1:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Lifeguard bit by shark off Florida coast

Ambulance photo
(Dennis O'Clair/Getty Images)

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. —

A lifeguard was bit by a shark Friday morning at Jensen Beach in Florida, Martin County officials said.

The Martin County Ocean Rescue lifeguard was paddling when the shark — it is unclear what kind — bit his hand. The lifeguard sustained minor injuries from the bite, officials said.

Swimming is prohibited at the public beach at Jensen Beach until further notice.

