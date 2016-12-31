Listen to Emma Watson sing as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

The official Instagram account for the upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast" film shared a snippet of Emma Watson, who plays Belle, singing “Something There" – and fans are loving it.
“Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest,” the caption reads.
“I’m crying! This is beautiful and I’m so excited!” one user commented.
Another wrote, “Amazing! She sounds great!”
Take a listen and decide for yourself. You can catch the “Harry Potter” star as one of everyone’s favorite Disney princesses when the movie hits theaters on March 17.
