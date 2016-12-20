Follow us on

Updated: 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Lowe's store manager seeks owner of man's wedding ring

ATTLEBORO, Mass. —

A manager at an Attleboro, Massachusetts, Lowe’s is hoping to return a lost ring to its rightful owner.

Chris Jordan said he noticed the ring shining on the ground in a pile of pine needles  this past Friday while working in the outdoor garden department.

The ring, which appears to be a man’s wedding band, was found in an area where Christmas trees had been displayed for several months, but recently sold out.

"I pray to God it makes a whole family happy," Jordan said. "Especially the wife, because I know she’s probably the one like, 'Where did it go and why is it off your finger?'"

Jordan said there is writing on the inside of the ring, and he asks that whoever tries to claim it be able to properly identify what it says.

