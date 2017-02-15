Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Mail ordered flowers fall short on Valentine's Day

    Roses
    Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
    File photo

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Valentine's Day 2017 has come and gone, but the gifts are still here.

    Some flowers hit it out of the ballpark, while others fell flat and droopy.

    >> Read more trending news 

    And while many said it was the thought that counted to their loved ones, they took to Twitter to complain to one mail order flower company about no deliveries, unbloomed flowers and ones that seem to be destined for a quick trip to the garbage pail.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     