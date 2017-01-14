Man arrested after Islamic Center burned in arson

An arson fire badly damaged the Islamic Center of the Eastside early Saturday morning, and one man was arrested. (Photo: KIRO7.com)

An arson fire badly damaged the Islamic Center of the Eastside early Saturday, and one man was arrested, police said.

At 2:44 a.m., a witness reported flames coming from the building. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.

“Firefighters arrived and extinguished the suspicious fire,” Bellevue police spokesman Seth Tyler said in a statement. “Meanwhile, police officers located a 37-year-old man on the north side of the building who was subsequently arrested for suspicion of arson. At this time, investigators believe that he is the sole suspect.”

Crews were still at the scene investigating the fire. Bellevue police and fire investigators are planning a 5:30 p.m. news briefing on the arson.

Over the last six months this and a neighboring Islamic center have seen numerous acts of vandalism, according to a fundraising page launched early Saturday. While investigators remained at the scene Saturday, the funding page already raised $1,133 of its $150,000 goal.

