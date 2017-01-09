Posted: 12:28 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
Man blames deer for 40 mph speeding ticket
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. —
A man used a deer as a legal defense for speeding, saying that the animal was doing 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, not him.
Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle disagreed and fined Dennis Sayers $105 for the speeding infraction, according to the Newburyport News.
“You’re not contending the radar picked up the deer?” Doyle said.
Sayers said anything is possible.
According to speedofanimals.com, a white-tailed deer’s top speed is about 30 mph.
