Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:28 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Man blames deer for 40 mph speeding ticket

View Larger
Deer
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
A man used a deer as a legal defense for speeding, saying the animal was doing 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, not him. Deer not pictured. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. —

A man used a deer as a legal defense for speeding, saying that the animal was doing 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, not him.

Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle disagreed and fined Dennis Sayers $105 for the speeding infraction, according to the Newburyport News.

>> Read more trending stories

“You’re not contending the radar picked up the deer?” Doyle said.

Sayers said anything is possible.

 According to speedofanimals.com, a white-tailed deer’s top speed is about 30 mph.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 