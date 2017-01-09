Man fined $128 for warming up car in his own driveway

By Brianna Chambers

A Michigan man was fined $128 for leaving his car idling in his driveway, CBS Detroit reported.

Nick Taylor, 24, took to Facebook to post a photo of the ticket he received Thursday, which noted that he had left his vehicle on unattended.

He was charged with a civil infraction.

"Every person warms up their car." Taylor told WDIV. "I've done this every day for seven years. Every person warms up their car. We live in Michigan."

He said he had gone into his house for five minutes before returning to his car to find the ticket. Taylor said the officer who issued the ticket hadn't knocked on his door to inform him of the problem.

"That would have been respectful," Taylor said. "I had no clue that this was a law, an ordinance."

He said the issuance of the ticket was a waste of taxpayers' money.

But Roseville police Chief James Berlin said leaving a car running with a key in it is problematic because someone could take the car.

"You're putting the public at risk," Berlin told WDIV. "This is purely a public safety issue."