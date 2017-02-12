Man mails meth to Florida hotel, arrested before he can ‘party’

A vacationing Arizona man was arrested in Florida after mailing meth to a hotel in the Keys. The drugs arrived before he did.

By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post

What better way to kick off a Key West vacation than by trying some crystal meth for the first time?

Unfortunately for Robert Bare, 24, that party — much like his vacation — went south before it ever really got going.

Police said Bare, whose listed residence is in Bullhead City, Ariz., told officers his grand plan was to mail a package of meth wrapped in dirty socks and paper to a hotel “because he was in town to party,” according to FlKeysNews.com.

There was just one little problem: The package got there before Bare did.

That gave the hotel time to call police, who sent an undercover detective to hand the package to Bare when he finally did arrive on Wednesday, FlKeysNews reported.

Bare, who told police he had never used meth before, was arrested on drug charges and resisting arrest without violence. He was released on Friday on a $19,000 bond.