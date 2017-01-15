Man reels in massive 800-pound bluefin tuna

Tommy Adkins recently reeled in the biggest catch of his life -- an enormous 800-pound bluefin tuna. (Photo: Courtesy Tommy Adkins)

By WSOCTV.com

A North Carolina fisherman recently reeled in the biggest catch of his life -- a 800-pound bluefin tuna.

Tommy Adkins, of Reidsville, North Carolina, said he caught the enormous tuna Wednesday at Radio Island Marina in Morehead City.

Adkins is a part-time commercial fisherman who said he targets mainly mahi-mahi, wahoo and Atlantic bluefin tuna for export to Tokyo.

He said he battled with the massive fish for more than three hours before getting it on board. Adkins said the tuna was 106 inches long and weighed more than 800 pounds.

“He is by far the biggest fish I have ever seen, much less caught,” Adkins said. “Turns out that he is the biggest bluefin tuna that has been caught in Morehead City this season, and is expected to bring the highest sales price as well.”

Portside Marina in Morehead City, which buys tuna from fishermen, confirmed the catch.