By WFTV.com

An Orange County man is facing a felony charge for his efforts to avoid a $1.25 cent toll, officials said.

Troopers said the driver, Joshua Concepcion West of Apopka, Florida, used a remote control to drop a shield that covered his plate, and he was caught in the act.

Investigators said the trick was one of the most elaborate ways they've seen someone use to cheat the system.

Troopers said the only thing a driver is allowed to place over their license plate is the registration sticker.

Some drivers use low-budget methods to void tolls. Troopers said they have seen people reach out of a back window to cover the plate.

“These devices are specifically designed to obscure your tag,” said Sgt. Kim Montes, of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Watch how the license plate shield works here:

State troopers said West used a remote control Wednesday to drop the shield as he traveled through the Conway toll plaza on Toll Road 408 Expressway.

“After he cleared the toll booth, the tag came back up. The tag was exposed again,” Montes said.

The Highway Patrol said because a trooper had been traveling behind the driver, the driver was caught.

West, 27, was arrested on felony charges of petit theft and cheating.

“It's not worth having a felony charge on your record for failure to pay a toll. Don't use the road if you can't afford it,” said Montes.

Last summer, 9 Investigates highlighted the lengths some drivers go to in order to skirt cameras enforcing the tolls, including special lights around plates. Many devices are sold online for $50.

Manufacturing them is legal, but using them is not.

“We're not, as law enforcement, just concerned about the toll. We're worried about, also, crimes being committed,” said Montes.

The Expressway Authority said the plate on West’s car does not have a history of violations, possibly because the cameras couldn't see it.

The authority said it doesn't track how much money is lost due to people trying to avoid the tolls.