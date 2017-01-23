Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 10:24 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Man's ear bitten off during fight about President Trump, police say

Man's ear
Man's ear (Flickr/Simon James)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH —

Pittsburgh police were called Monday morning to a gas station on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

>> Read more trending stories 

According to police, the 30-year-old victim told officers he had been assaulted in his apartment on Amber Street when an argument about President Donald Trump turned physical.

The man told investigators that his right ear was bitten off, and he ran to the gas station for help. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers recovered the ear in the apartment. 

No arrests were immediately made.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 