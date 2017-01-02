Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Nothing is going to get Mariah Carey down.

After an embarrassing performance at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest," Carey took to Twitter to share her thoughts about her appearance.

"[Expletive] happens," she wrote. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

On Saturday night, Carey seemed to give up on her performance because of technical difficulties.

“Well, happy new year. We can’t hear,” she told the crowd. “I’ll just get through the moment, OK?”

Her dancers continued their routine around her as she walked around the stage looking annoyed.

“We’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is,” she said. “I’m going to say let the audience sing, OK? We didn’t have a sound check, but it’s New Year’s, baby. That’s OK, you guys.”

