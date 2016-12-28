Follow us on

Updated: 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Mark Hamill reacts to Carrie Fisher's death in heartbreaking social media posts

"Star Wars" photo
Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images
American actors Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years gallery
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years

By Betsi Fores

Courtesy of Rare.us

Fellow actor and “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill tweeted Tuesday after learning of the death of his friend, Carrie Fisher.

“No words,” he wrote, including a photo of the two in “Star Wars” costumes. He included the hashtag “#devastated.”

