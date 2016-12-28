Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Betsi Fores
Fellow actor and “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill tweeted Tuesday after learning of the death of his friend, Carrie Fisher.
“No words,” he wrote, including a photo of the two in “Star Wars” costumes. He included the hashtag “#devastated.”
