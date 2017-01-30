Wildlife officials in Maryland removed a plastic pretzel container from the head of a deer, similar to the one pictured above.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Maryland deer that had a plastic pretzel container stuck on its head is finally free.

State wildlife officials caught and tranquilized the animal, nicknamed Jughead, on Sunday after trying to find it for more than a week, according to WUSA9.com.

When officials caught the deer, they were able to remove the container from its head.

Residents in a neighborhood in Bel Air in metro Baltimore first spotted the deer in mid-January.

Officials suggested the deer had been trying to eat the salt in the bottom of the container, when its head got stuck .

It could have been a life-threatening problem for the deer, which could not eat or drink with the container on its head.

Maryland wildlife officials posted pictures and video of the capture and rescue on social media.