McDonald’s teasing customers with a sneak peek at Shamrock shakes

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, McDonald’s has rolled out its classic Shamrock Shake.

The fast-food giant is offering the popular shake in five flavors this year, but only for a limited time, Brand Eating reported.

Flavors include the original mint flavor, frappe, chocolate Shamrock milkshake, hot chocolate and mocha.

Mickey D’s is featuring the bright green, whipped cream-topped shake on its website as the McCafe Shamrock Shake and is warning that it’s only available for a short time.

There is a new addition to the flavorful drink this year: green sugar flakes and bright, green, eye-popping cups.