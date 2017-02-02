McDonald’s teasing customers with a sneak peek at Shamrock shakes

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, McDonald’s has rolled out its classic Shamrock Shake.
The fast-food giant is offering the popular shake in five flavors this year, but only for a limited time, Brand Eating reported.
Flavors include the original mint flavor, frappe, chocolate Shamrock milkshake, hot chocolate and mocha.
Mickey D’s is featuring the bright green, whipped cream-topped shake on its website as the McCafe Shamrock Shake and is warning that it’s only available for a short time.
There is a new addition to the flavorful drink this year: green sugar flakes and bright, green, eye-popping cups.
