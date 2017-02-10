Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 4:37 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    McDonald’s worker comes through for boy with autism

    McDonald's
    Mike Mozart / Flickr
    McDonald's

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SPEEDWAY, Ind. —

    A worker at a McDonald’s restaurant in Indiana helped make an autistic boy’s day by securing a Teen Titans toy for the 7-year-old, WXIN reported.

    Bonnie Kandel’s 7-year-old son, Leif, has autism. She says he had been asking for a specific Teen Titans toy from McDonald’s for several weeks.

    “He is a picky eater and has a hard time letting things go when he gets fixated on something,” Kandel told WXIN.

    The McDonald’s in Speedway did not have the toy Leif wanted, but there was one in the store’s display kiosk. An employee named TQ convinced her manager to allow the boy to have the toy he wanted.

     “It took some convincing, I overheard, because this was not something they were supposed to do,” Kandel said.

    TQ spent about 20 minutes dismantling the kiosk to get the toy for Leif.

    “He was overjoyed and played with them for hours!” Kandel told WXIN.

