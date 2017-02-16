Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 12:52 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    Mexican mother of 4 takes refuge in Denver church

    Jeanette Vizguerra
    John Moore / Getty Images
    Jeanette Vizguerra, a 44-year-old mother of four, is facing deportation.

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Mexican mother of four, an undocumented immigrant who has lived in the United States for 20 years, took refuge at a Denver church Wednesday while she fights to remain in the country, KDVR reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Jeanette Vizguerra, 44, sought sanctuary in the First Unitarian Society church after U.S. Immigration and Enforcement officials denied her request for a "stay of removal" on Wednesday, immigration lawyer Hans Meyer told Reuters.

    Vizguerra said she wanted to extend the stay on her deportation order, which expired last week, while she continues the application process for a special visa. The extension was denied when she failed to show up for the meeting. Meyer appeared in court for her, saying she probably would have been taken into custody if she appeared, KDVR reported. 

    Activists called it "an act of resistance" and referred to Vizguerra as a "longtime leader in the immigrant and labor movements."

    Vizguerra lives in Denver with her husband and three youngest children — Luna, 12; Roberto, 10; and Cury, 6. They were all born in the United States.

    Her oldest daughter,l Tania, a Mexican national, is an adult who lives in Denver, has children of her own and has a work permit under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, KDVR reported.

    Vizguerra had received five previous stays because she was the victim of an unspecified violent crime and has a pending visa application, Meyer told Reuters.

    She was convicted of two misdemeanors, one for using falsified documents and another for illegally re-entering the United States after attending her mother’s funeral in Mexico, he said.

    ">February 15, 2017

    Jeanette belongs here

    Posted by AFSC & Coloradans For Immigrant Rights on Wednesday, February 15, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     