Milk in the fridge? Someone may owe you money

If you've bought milk in 15 states or the District of Columbia, you may get money back for it.
The National Milk Producers Federation, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Land O'Lakes Inc., Dairylea Cooperative Inc., and Agri-Mark Inc. have agreed to settle a $52 million lawsuit where they were accused of conspiring to fix the prices of certain dairy products.
This includes milk, half & half, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese and yogurt.
Georgia, Ohio, Pittsburgh, New York, California and Tennessee are among the states listed to have residents entitled to payment from the milk price-fixing class action settlement.
To be eligible for benefits from the settlement, one must have purchased the dairy products from a grocery store or other retailer as far back as 2003. The products must not have been purchased for resale.
The evidence presented in the case accused dairy farmers of participating in the alleged conspiracy with the dairy companies.
The defendants deny the allegations but have decided to settle to avoid a trial.
According to the official website for the Fresh Milk Products Price Class Action Lawsuit, individuals may receive between $45 to $70.
The deadline to claim your cash is January 31, 2017. There does not have to be proof of purchase.
The amount received is dependent on the number of products claimed as well as the number of valid claims submitted.
These are the eligible states, including the District of Columbia:
