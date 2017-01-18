Mother and 15-month-old daughter battle cancer together

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In June 2016, 31-year-old Heather Wilson from Conyers, Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain cancer doctors deemed "inoperable."

Five days before Christmas, Wilson's 15-month-old daughter, London, was admitted to the hospital for a germ cell tumor.

"What are the chances? It's unbelievable," Pam Hunt, London's great aunt by marriage, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hunt, who lost her own mother to a brain tumor, wanted to help make Wilson and London's lives a little easier.

"I felt helpless. I can't be there every second. I can't take away the cancer or the pain," Hunt said.

So Hunt created a GoFundMe account to help relieve some of Wilson's financial burdens.

As of Wednesday afternoon, with the help of their families, the community and kind strangers around the web, Hunt has helped raise more than $21,000 of its $35.000 goal.

Wilson is currently undergoing her fourth of 12 rounds of chemotherapy at the Emory Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta, and London, who celebrated her first birthday in October, will begin her second round at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in the coming week.

Though doctors said Heather's cancer is inoperable, London's type of cancer has a high cure rate, Hunt said.

"This isn't easy on anyone and we're still trying to process it all," Hunt said. "But they're warriors, both of them."

Anyone who would like to help support the Wilson family can donate to their GoFundMe page, "London and Heather together strong!"



