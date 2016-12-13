Mother dies, daughters injured in ski lift accident

In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, skiers ride a lift at the Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vt. here’s nothing like a bunch of snow to get skiers and ski resort operators excited. Skiers on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 were happy to see the white stuff after a storm dumped a half-foot across much of northern New England.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

A Texas mother died and her daughters were injured when they fell from a Colorado ski lift Thursday morning.

The three people fell about 25 feet from a ski lift at Granby Ranch around 9:30 a.m., according to KMGH.

The woman, 40, was pronounced dead at a hospital, Schelly Olson, a spokeswoman for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN. The 9-year-old daughter was taken to a children’s hospital, and the 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital.

Accidents like this are rare. It is the first fatal ski lift accident since 2002, according to KMGH.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is investigating. The lift will reopen when it’s deemed safe, the board told KCNC.