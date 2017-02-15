MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' bans Kellyanne Conway

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway attends a parent-teacher conference listening session at the Roosevelt Room of the White House February 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House held the session to discuss education.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you haven't noticed counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway on MSNBC's morning show recently, you haven't just missed her interviews.

Apparently Conway has been banned from the show "Morning Joe," The Washington Post and other media outlets are reporting.

Mika Brzezinski said, "We know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show. I won't do it, [because] I don't believe in fake news or information that is not true. And that is -- every time I've ever seen her on television, something's askew , off or incorrect."

"At times in recent days, Kellyanne Conway has struggled to be on the same page, to say the least, as the rest of the staff in the White House," Brzezinski said.

The New York Daily News said the comment was made in reference over the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn.

CNN also passed on allowing Conway on its weekend news talk show "State of the Union."

CNN tweeted that it was offered to use Conway and declined. Brzezinski responded to the post that the show wasn't the first.

">February 6, 2017

Conway tweeted she could not attend due to family issues but was invited to appear on CNN in the following days.

">February 6, 2017

Joe Scarborough said that Conway doesn't only book herself on television, she's not at the administration's key meetings.

He added, "I don't even think she's saying something that she knows to be untrue. She's just saying things, just to get in front of the TV set and prove her relevance behind the scenes -- behind the scenes, she's not in these meetings."

Conway was offered the White House press secretary position but told The Washington Post that she wanted to limit her time on television, and rather focus on shaping policy.