Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Must-see: Celine Dion accidentally photobombs fan's wedding proposal to girlfriend

    Céline Dion
    Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LAS VEGAS —

    When a couple got engaged right in front of Celine Dion, the pop diva's reaction was written all over her face.

    According to BuzzFeed, Nick Janevski and his girlfriend, Austin McMillan, both 24, recently attended a meet-and-greet with Dion in Las Vegas.

    After the couple posed for a photo with the legendary singer, Janevski shocked McMillan by dropping to one knee and proposing.

    McMillan wasn't the only one surprised: Two now-viral photos captured Dion's priceless reaction.

