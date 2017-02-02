Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:09 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 2:09 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By HotTopics.TV
LAKELAND, Fla. —
A teenager’s babysitting hack is making a lot of people smile on social media.
When 15-year-old J’Ann Sorhaindo was keeping an eye on her 2-month-old cousin, Ava Pemberton, she had a sudden hankering for a sandwich.
Mom Claudia Sorhaindo shared photos of her niece's solution to Facebook.
“So I had to run out the house for a quick min, so I asked my niece to babysit Baby Ava. A few min later I received a text saying that J’Ann wanted to make a sandwich but didn’t want to let baby Ava out of her sight,” Claudia wrote. “Creativity at its finest!”
So I had to run out the house for a quick min, so I asked my niece to babysit Baby Ava. A few min later I received a...Posted by Claudia Sorhaindo on Friday, January 27, 2017
The Lakeland, Florida, mother told “Today” that she was amused by the photo and is thankful that her nieces help out with taking care of her baby.
“J’Ann knows how protective I am with Ava,” Claudia said. “Some might say I’m a little paranoid. I’m always checking to see if she’s breathing, so J’Ann showed me she is making sure she is keeping her eyes on Ava.”
Claudia’s Facebook post has been shared more than 270,000 times. She created a GoFundMe account to raise money for mass production of a pants design to "help caregivers everywhere."
