Must see: Two great white sharks spotted off Fla. coast

By Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

Two great white shark encounters were reported this week off the Florida coast in two locations.

Diver Joanne Fraser told Palm Beach Post's news partners at WPTV that she spotted one shark about 3 miles east of Juno Beach.

“The shark circled us extremely slowly about three times. I thought it was going to come to the crate at one point, but it turned away. That great white made the lemon sharks look like remoras!” Fraser said to WPTV.

A diver instructor in Vero Beach, Corey Embree, told WPTV he was in the water with Fraser and used his GoPro to capture the shark.

“This was a dream of mine for over 20 years of diving,” Embree said to WPTV.

Posted by Corey Embree on Sunday, January 1, 2017

Another encounter happened at Port Canaveral where a 12-foot great white was seen swimming at a deep sea fishing charter, according to WPTV.

Crews on a boat called the Canaveral Princess saw the shark coming to the surface about 25 miles off the port. The same boat came across a 14-foot great white just a week earlier, according to WPTV.

