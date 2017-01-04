Instead of a toy, a New York toy reviewer and blogger receieved a major shipment of marijuana from a West Coast toy company.

An upstate New York mother and toy blogger got quite the surprise from a Santa Monica-based toy company.

Instead of a new toy for review, Pamela Marks said she received a batch of marijuana, about 7 pounds worth of it, in the mail on Tuesday from the company JAKKS Pacific.

Marks said she has opened thousands of packages over the years and has never encountered anything like this.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Jakks Pacific said in a statement it is conducting its own investigation, according to news reports