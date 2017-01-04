Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

New York mom gets pot instead of toy delivery from west coast company

Batched Marijuana
Uriel Sinai/ Getty Images
Instead of a toy, a New York toy reviewer and blogger receieved a major shipment of marijuana from a West Coast toy company. 

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SANTA MONICA, Cal. —

An upstate New York mother and toy blogger got quite the surprise from a Santa Monica-based toy company.

>> Read more trending stories 

Instead of a new toy for review, Pamela Marks said she received a batch of marijuana, about 7 pounds worth of it, in the mail on Tuesday from the company JAKKS Pacific.

Marks said she has opened thousands of packages over the years and has never encountered anything like this.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Jakks Pacific said in a statement it is conducting its own investigation, according to news reports

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 