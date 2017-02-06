Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 4:54 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 4:54 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    New Yorkers come together to remove Nazi graffiti from subway car

    Subway car
    Just One Film / Stone / Getty Images
    Time-lapse image of a Times Square subway platform in New York. (Stock photo)

    Related

    Uplifting

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Richard Wilson

    Dayton Daily News

    NEW YORK —

    A story of New York City unity is spreading after subway rider Gregory Locke took to Facebook to describe seeing Nazi symbolism scrawled on subway windows Saturday night – and what his fellow commuters decided to do about it.

    “The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do,” Locke’s post reads. “One guy got up and said, ‘Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.’"

    >> See the Facebook post here



    I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a Swastika on every advertisement and every window. The train was...

    Posted by Gregory Locke on Saturday, February 4, 2017

    National media outlets have picked up the story and several photos have been shared showing the subway riders cleaning up the offensive messages with napkins.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited a separate incident on a different subway in which someone turned a spray-painted swastika into a message of love. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Cuomo released a statement: "This is what New Yorkers do: We turn hate into love. That is our message to the nation and to the world. And we won't back down – not now, not ever."

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     